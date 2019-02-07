× Oklahoma elementary principal arrested for alleged child sexual abuse

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma elementary school principal was taken into custody following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

Last month, officials with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office heard from a victim, who claimed that she had been sexually abused by Jayson Larremore in the past.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim learned that Larremore was currently serving as a principal at a local elementary school so she decided to come forward about the abuse.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Larremore on complaints of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation and lewd molestation.

Officials say at the time of the investigation, Larremore was employed by the Kiefer Public School District as the principal of Kiefer Upper Elementary School.