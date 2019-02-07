Oklahoma student killed, two others injured in Rogers County crash

OWASSO, Okla. – A crash in Rogers County left an Oklahoma student dead and two others injured.

It happened Wednesday near Owasso at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 96th St. N near 177th East Ave.

According to a trooper’s report, a 16-year-old girl was driving westbound on 96th St. N “at a high rate of speed” with her two passengers, two 15-year-old girls, when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the left, striking two trees.”

The report states the driver was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 23 reports the two passengers are in critical condition.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “exceeding the legal limit,” but it is not yet known what led up to the incident.

All three girls are students at Owasso High School, and counselors will be available at the school Thursday for students and staff.