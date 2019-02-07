× Oklahomans All on Same NBA All-Star Team

NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their selections for their teams in the NBA All-Star Game, and all three players with Oklahoma ties will be on the same team.

Antetokounmpo selected Paul George as one of his starters.

George was the 6th of the 8 starters chosen.

Antetokounmpo then chose former Sooner Blake Griffin as one of his reserves.

James chose Westbrook as one of his reserves, but then traded Westbrook to Antetokounmpo’s team in exchange for Ben Simmons.

The NBA All-Star Game is February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.