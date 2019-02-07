× OSU Loses A Heartbreaker At the Buzzer to TCU

Oklahoma State’s four game conference losing streak nearly came to an end Wednesday night in Fort Worth.

Oklahoma State fell behind early to TCU thanks to Desmond Bane who couldn’t be stopped in the first half. He poured in four three’s alone in the first half. Bane would eventually finish with 26 points to lead the Horned Frogs.

Isaac Likekele had a big time game though. He hit a layup to cut TCU’s lead to seven in the first half. Likekele finished with 17. At one point, the Frogs built a 13 point lead. TCU took a 39-28 advantage into the half.

But the second half belonged to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys outscored TCU 40-31.

Yor Anei had a career high 20 points. He hit a pivotal layup and foul to give OSU a 65-60 lead. However TCU would build a 68-65 lead with 10 seconds left.

On the other end though, Thomas Dziagwa hit a massive three to tie the game up with just five seconds remaining. He had 14.

The five seconds proved to be too much time. J.D. Williams hustled down the court and hit a running floater to give TCU a massive 70-68 stunning win over Oklahoma State. The Cowboys had previously won nine of the last 12 meetings in Fort Worth.

Next up for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys travel to Kansas on Saturday for an 11am date with the Jayhawks. Kansas is coming off of a tough loss on the road to Kansas State.