× OU announces new round of layoffs

NORMAN, Okla. – As a local university continues to find ways to save money, officials announced that dozens of employees will lose their jobs.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma announced that 28 employees will lose their jobs at the Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses.

Officials say the staff members are primarily in the Information Technology Department on the Norman campus, and in the landscaping department at the Health Sciences Center campus. The layoffs are not expected to impact the level of IT services provided to classrooms or offices, the university said.

The school says the reduction in staff is expected to save the university about $2 million.

All affected employees have been notified and will be given 60 days of paid notification in advance of their last day. They will also receive a separation program with funds to pay for insurance and paid time off.