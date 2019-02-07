Overnight freeze causes slick road conditions, prompts school closures

OKLAHOMA CITY – An overnight freeze across the state wreaked havoc for drivers Thursday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews were treating slick highways and bridges in much of central, north-central, northeastern, northwestern and western Oklahoma.

Drivers are always encouraged to remember that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways and should use extreme caution and plan extra travel time.

Schools across the state also closed due to the winter weather conditions.

During snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.