Pathway to Greatness survey seeking input on repurposed buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Oklahoma City Public School District leaders continue to work on restructuring plans, community members are asked to take a survey to express their opinions on the move.

Last month, OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel presented the three options, or paths, of the district’s “Pathway to Greatness” project.

Under the first two paths, A and B, 15 schools would close and buildings would be re-purposed for such uses as community centers, early childhood centers, or for use by the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

“Path C” calls for 18 schools to be closed a re-purposed. Under all three plans, other schools would re-open, serving new grade levels, depending on the option chosen.

No matter the path ultimately chosen by the school board, McDaniel said all paths would offer trade-ups for students, families, teachers and staff.

However, school closures, consolidations, grade restructuring and building re-purposing are inevitable for the start of next school year.

Now, the district has created a survey to determine how they would like to see the district use buildings impacted by the plan.

"Our P2G project holds as a core value that all OKCPS facilities should be used for a positive community purpose, even when they are no longer used as schools. Today, we launched a survey to ask our families, staff, and community members how they would like to see us utilize the school buildings in your neighborhood that may be closed and repurposed as part of our Pathway to Greatness project," said

Dr. McDaniel.

The survey will remain open until Monday, Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m.