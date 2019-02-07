Pennsylvania police arrest man accused of feeding wife’s child crystal meth

CHESTER, Pa. ( KYW ) — A man from Chester was arrested and charged after police allege he fed a child crystal meth. Officers arrested Harold Nuse and his wife, Brandy Nuse, on Dec. 24, in a Walmart parking lot in West Sadsbury Township, after they found three children unattended with a gun in a running vehicle.

According to police, a subsequent investigation found that Harold Nuse had been feeding at least one of the three children meth on at least five occasions.

The three children – who were 11, 8 and 6 – were left unattended in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with temperatures near freezing for over an hour with a 9mm handgun in the vehicle’s center console, police said. Police were in the Walmart parking lot conducting a DUI stop.

“Guns and drugs don’t mix with children,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. “Instead of caring for these children, the defendant was putting them at grave risk of death or serious injury. We are lucky the police intervened.”

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 24, police arrested Nuse and his wife as they exited the Walmart. The boys were turned over to family members.

In a following investigation by the Chester County Detectives Child Abuse Unit, one of the boys reported Nuse fed him meth at least five times. Nuse allegedly took the boy to a shed on his property in Honey Brook and forced the child to stick a chunk of crystal meth under his tongue to dissolve.

The boy told police that the meth looked like a “weird gem” and that it didn’t taste good, which both are consistent with crystal meth.

“Unfortunately, crystal meth has been making a comeback in Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Hogan said. “Heroin dealers are now pushing their clients to crystal meth. This is a trend that law enforcement will have to address, as crystal meth use can lead to violent and irrational behavior.”

Harold Nuse was charged with drug delivery, endangering the welfare of children and other offenses. He is not the biological father of the boys.

Brandy Nuse, the boys’ mother, is being charged as a co-conspirator.