× Police: Father’s body was in home for months after his death; son charged

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been charged with several felonies after the body of his father was discovered in a local home.

On Jan. 12, officers with the Village Police Department were called to a home in the 10200 block of Major Ave. after callers reported that a body had been found.

A relative of the victim, who lives out-of-state, told police that she and other family members had been trying to reach William Little for a couple of months. Whenever they called, they were told by Little’s son that he wasn’t available.

When she went to physically check on him, she discovered his body in the home.

Investigators determined that William Little had been dead since before Thanksgiving. Even after his death, authorities determined that someone was writing checks from his account.

On Thursday, charges were filed against William Little’s son, 50-year-old Lynn Little.

Investigators say Lynn Little had lived in the home with his father and was responsible for preparing meals, driving his father to doctor’s appointments and other tasks.

Little is being charged with desecration of a human corpse, neglect by a caretaker, forgery and embezzlement.

So far, Little has not been arrested.