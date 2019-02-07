× Police: Man dies from injuries days after weekend shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was in critical condition after a shooting last weekend has died, Oklahoma City police say.

On February 2, just before 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area near SE 58th and Ventura Dr. in reference to a shooting.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot sitting in a truck in the middle of the street.

The man, now identified as Cornilius Nealy, 28, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police announced Nealy died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 11th homicide in Oklahoma City this year.

Anyone with information is asked the call the Homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.