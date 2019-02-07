Report: 18 international students could be deported if OU bursar bills aren’t paid

NORMAN, Okla. – Several international students at a local university say they are concerned about being deported if they aren’t able to come up with thousands of dollars quickly.

According to the OU Daily, 18 international students at the University of Oklahoma may face the possibility of deportation if they don’t pay off their bursar debts by Friday.

Last October, the university informed 6,000 students that they could not enroll until they paid off their balance with the bursar’s office. At this point, thousands of those accounts have been paid.

However, the newspaper says there are still about 454 students with enrollment holds, and 18 of those are international students.

One student who spoke with the newspaper says she has to come up with $20,000 or she will lose her visa status. In turn, that could cause her to lose the ability to work or be a student in the United States.

“We’re just asking for some time and … at least have consideration of the cases,” the student said. “If this was happening to me a year ago … I would totally understand that. But I’m only three classes short from graduating … It feels like they only want their money, and we’re gonna give them the money, but just we’re asking for a little bit of time.”

School officials say international students are not eligible for federal financial aid, and it is extremely difficult for them to secure loans.