Slick road conditions cause dozens of wrecks, EMSA officials say

OKLAHOMA – Much of the state saw rain Wednesday night, prompting it to freeze and cause problems for drivers on their Thursday morning commute to work.

Despite crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation treating slick highways and bridges, along with city crews, EMSA officials say that from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday, they have responded to 31 calls.

25 of those calls were vehicle accidents, one was a fall, and there were also five hypothermia calls. In all, 12 people were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Leslie Gamble with AAA says they have responded to 141 of their members across the state who requested roadside assistance.

During snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.