Spring cleaning? City to collect unwanted large items during recycling event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring cleaning is just around the corner, and city leaders are helping you to get rid of some items that are likely taking up space.

City leaders say Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition, and prescription drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at State Fair Park.

Officials say syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, just east of the arena. You should enter the fairgrounds from May Ave. at Gate 5, along Gordon Cooper Blvd.

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only, and recyclers must bring their current water bill to prove residency.