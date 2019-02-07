× Strong Second Half Leads Thunder Over Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 24 in the second half and Russell Westbrook recorded his 8th straight triple-double as the Thunder beat Memphis 117-95 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder trailed by two at halftime 53-51, then took control in the third quarter and extended the lead in the fourth on their way to their 9th win in the last 10 games.

Westbrook had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists for his career long 8th straight triple double streak.

Paul George led OKC with 27 points and made six 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Dennis Schroder added 16 points off the bench with a trio of 3-pointers.

Steven Adams had 11 points and Terrance Ferguson 10.

The Thunder hit 17 3-pointers and shot 48 percent from the field overall, plus forced 24 Grizzly turnovers.

It was OKC’s first meeting of the season against Memphis, and win improves the Thunder to 35-19.

The Thunder play at Houston on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.