“We’ve hit crisis mode,” Bulldog rescue flooded with animals including new puppies

OKLAHOMA CITY - Slobbering, happy faces, all looking for a forever home.

The Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue says they've "hit crisis mode," with the amount of dogs they've rescued.

“About 51-ish after we get all of the puppies accounted for and everything,” Kelly Larson, Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue board member, said.

Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue recently took in pregnant dog named Poppy.

"We did an ultrasound with her. We saw five little bodies and then seven came out,” Larson said.

Puppies born earlier this week now being cared for by rescue co-founder Dawn Cortez.

Surprisingly, this popular breed is often surrendered to rescues by owners.

It's something Stevie Easter never thought about when she, Dawn and Amber Luttrell started their nonprofit seven years ago.

“We really believed we would only see 30 in a year. We saw 30 in our first three months,” Easter said.

Since then the number of rescued bulldogs has reached 550.

And they're now seeing even more coming from shelters than ever before.

"But now we're pulling them out of shelters at the age of 2."

“That is like the number one thing we hear when we go to events is like, 'I can't believe there is a bulldog rescue, that people aren't loving them,' but people get them because they're cute. It's a status thing for some people and then they don't realize how much care these dogs need.”

Four-year-old English bulldog Brodie came in as a stray two years ago.

Sadly, nobody claimed him.

It's the same situation for Dottie who came in as a stray from Tulsa.

Now the rescue is left footing the bill to care for these dogs.

“People think that we make money off these dogs. We don`t break even. We don't cover our expenses so any donations people could we'd be so appreciative of right now,” Larson said.

So now they're asking for the public's help in taking care of these love able gentle pets.

“You'll always know where they are because you'll always hear them in the background snorting and running,” Larson said.

The Tornado Alley Bulldog Rescue fosters all of their pets.

If you want to meet one, they're hosting an event March 10 at the OSU-OKC Farmer’s Market.

The puppies are not available for adoption until they are around four months old.

For more information, click here.