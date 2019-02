OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 100 abandoned animals are getting a second chance at life halfway across the country.

On Saturday, Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will take approximately 117 at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to a no-kill shelter in Oregon, where adoptable pets are needed.

The organization says that around 3 million pets are euthanized across the country each year.