4 the weekend: Bison exhibit, Lunar New Year celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rumble is taking part in a bison stampede at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

A new exhibit called “The Bison: Ancient. Massive. Wild.” is opening with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kids will love to meet the best-known bison in the state – Rumble!

And, everyone will enjoy the interactive exhibit that explores the history and art of this icon on the prairie.

There are Lunar New Year celebrations going on in the metro this weekend.

Friday night, the Myriad Gardens is teaming up with Super Cao Nguyen for an event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The gardens will have lion dancers, crafts for kids and even calligraphers to write your name in Chinese.

This is a free event, and there will be food vendors in the park house event center.

Also, if enjoy acoustic music in a rustic setting, there will be a Round Barn rendezvous in Arcadia Sunday afternoon.

Admission is free for the event, but they accept donations to help with upkeep costs for the barn.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.