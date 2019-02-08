Bethany park getting state-of-the-art game wall

BETHANY, Okla. – While sticking to your New Year’s resolutions may be tough in the cold, a local community will have a state-of-art way to stay in shape.

Last month, members of the Bethany City Council voted to implement smart technology at a city park.

In the spring, officials say Bethany’s Garrison Park will feature a SUTU Soccer Wall, which uses technology to provide interactive games for both groups and individual players.

The interactive all contains 16 illuminated panels that register ball contact, and offers an array of games and challenges.

Players can also download an app and challenge other people around the world.

“Bethany is lucky to have a council and city staff that are willing to invest in our youth and every area of our great community,” Bethany Mayor KP Westmoreland said. “Garrison Park is only the first to see this new interactive equipment. My hope is that our other parks will soon be home to some of the high-tech playground equipment that is available in the world our children are growing up in.”

Mayor Westmoreland proposed Garrison Park, located just east of Rockwell on 19th St., as the site of the new SUTU Soccer Wall because it has not had any major updates since the 1970s.

“Our citizens are the backbone of our city. Engaged citizens make a strong community. And a community that gathers in the park will be more likely to be physically active and healthier.” said Mayor Westmoreland. “A healthy community is one with lower crime rates and a hope for the future. Investing in Garrison Park will not only help create a healthier and safer environment, hopefully we’ll see healthier relationships as people choose to play together.”