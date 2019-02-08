Devon gives $40,000 to two schools for STEM supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Science and engineering programs in two Oklahoma City-area schools will expand thanks in part to two grants.

Devon Energy awarded Ingenuity STEM Grants, totaling $40,000 to Western Oaks Elementary School in Bethany and Putnam City High School in Warr Acres.

“The Devon grant allows us to expand our STEM activities outside of the lab and into students’ daily learning environment,” Western Oaks Elementary School Principal Stephanie Treadway said. “We can expand the scope of our existing projects and increase accessibility to technology and resources.”

Western Oaks Elementary received $25,000, which will be used to purchase additional supplies for hands-on lessons in all classes and upgrade science, robotics and digital design stations in the school’s STEM lab.

Putnam City High will use its $15,000 to buy a 3D printer and supplies, two MacBooks and robotics kits and boosters to help the Science Olympiad team.