Dump truck hits power line in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a dump truck ran into a power line in west Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene near Reno and Western Thursday afternoon just before noon.

Officials tell News 4 a dump truck that had the bed up hit a power line.

OG&E responded to the scene to cut the power off and allowed the driver to safely get out of the vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.