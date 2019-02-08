Family burns down home where Oklahoma children were killed

BEGGS, Okla. – Family members say they no longer wanted to see the place where their loved ones lost their lives, so they decided to burn it down.

In November, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call from Eddieson Baldridge, who was staying the night at his best friend’s home.

He says he and his best friend, 18-year-old Kayson Toliver, were asleep when he heard some noise on Kayson’s side of the bed.

“I woke up to a light on and [Kayson’s] mom on his side of the bed,” he told KJRH. “She told me, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s when she done it.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

A court affidavit claims the children’s mother, Amy Hall, told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot 16-year-old Kloee Toliver in the head, which woke 14-year-old Nikole Toliver. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver died as a result of their injuries.

On Friday, officials say that the Toliver family burned down the house where the murders were committed.

“It was a bad memory for the family and we no longer needed that reminder of what happened,” a statement from the family read.

According to KJRH, no charges are expected to be filed for the fire since Amy Hall’s father owns the property.