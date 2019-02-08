Fire destroys part of historic Route 66 hotel

TULSA, Okla. – A historic building along Route 66 is considered a total loss after a fire.

On Wednesday, fire crews were called to the Brookshire Motel’s cottage along Route 66 in Tulsa .

The motel sat vacant for many years, but there were plans to revitalize it in the works.

“The Brookshire was a beacon for us, something we wanted to do what we could to save,” Rhys Martin, Chair of Tulsa Route 66 Commission, told KJRH.

Now, city leaders say they don’t know what will happen to it.

“The historic Brookshire Motel’s cottage will be lost. The cottage suffered catastrophic damage in the evening’s fire. TFD showed us the damage and it is substantial. The wood shake roof exacerbates the building’s demise, and firefighters have to do everything they can to prevent the fire from reigniting. When we advocate for intervention for threatened and vacant properties, we hope Tulsa will support us- they don’t need to end up like this. Thank you, Tulsa Fire Department, for putting this out so quickly before it spread to the cabins or the woods,” a post by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture read.