Five tips to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been over a month since people across the country made their New Year’s resolutions, but it’s also around the time that many people stop accomplishing their goals.

According to a recent poll, only 10 percent of people who made New Year’s resolutions will stick to their resolution longer than six weeks.

In order to achieve your goals this year, experts have a few suggestions for getting back on track:

  • Write down your goals in order of which should be accomplished first
  • Goals should be personally meaningful
  • Breaking goals into smaller milestones will help you see progress
  • Communicating goals to others increases the likelihood that you will achieve them
  • In case of a setback, know that starting over is always an option.