Five tips to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been over a month since people across the country made their New Year’s resolutions, but it’s also around the time that many people stop accomplishing their goals.

According to a recent poll, only 10 percent of people who made New Year’s resolutions will stick to their resolution longer than six weeks.

In order to achieve your goals this year, experts have a few suggestions for getting back on track:

Write down your goals in order of which should be accomplished first

Goals should be personally meaningful

Breaking goals into smaller milestones will help you see progress

Communicating goals to others increases the likelihood that you will achieve them

In case of a setback, know that starting over is always an option.