Homeless family loses car to fire at gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY – A string of bad luck ended with a man and his daughter without a place to live.

Officials say it all started when the man ran out of gas and went to fill up his gas can near S.W. 104th and I-44.

When he went to fill up the truck, officials say his daughter got out of the car and knocked the gas can over. The gas spilled inside the truck, came in contact with a lit cigarette and a fire sparked.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

However, the family is homeless and were living inside that truck. The American Red Cross is now assisting.