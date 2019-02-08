“Justice had no boundaries,” U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive found in Mexico, returned to Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma man on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list was arrested in Mexico and placed in the same handcuffs issued to his ex-wife who he allegedly stabbed to death.

Luis Frias, 34, is accused stabbing 41-year-old Janett Reyna more than 40 times in front of her children in 2013.

“The handcuffs that were issued to Janett Reyna when she was a Blackwell police officer were placed on Mr. Frias in a symbolic gesture to honor Ms. Reyna and her family,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma. “That’s probably the best way we can continue to honor Ms. Reyna — is to continue our efforts to combat violence.”

According to investigators, a tip generated from the television show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” which featured Reyna’s story.

“Investigation Discovery started airing John Walsh’s new show in Mexico on January 30,” Kuhlman said. “The next day, a viewer in Guadalajara, Mexico sent in a very detailed tip and we immediately started to work on it. That’s where the beauty and strength of the U.S. Marshal’s service was displayed. We knew Mr. Frias had some family living in that area, so our metro fugitive task force had already involved our Mexican investigative liaison that works out of Arizona for the Marshals service.”

Due to immigration violated, Kuhlman said Frias was expelled from the country of Mexico and placed on an airplane which landed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning where he was taken in federal custody on a complaint of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In federal court Friday, the government announced they plan to dismiss that charge so Frias could face the charge of first-degree murder in Kay County court.

“After five years, it was obviously frustrating that Mr. Frias was not in custody and now,” said Kay County District Attorney Brian Hermanson. “We thank to all of the good work that those people had done — we at least can move forward with this.”

In court, Frias requested he remain in federal custody because he feared for his life in Kay County.

“Almost everyone has worked with my ex-wife,” he said, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit.

Kuhlman said Frias’ arrest sends a message.

“This fugitive will face justice here in Oklahoma and hopefully that sends a strong message and clear message that justice had no boundaries,” he said.