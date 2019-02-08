Kids love Frozen? Hit Broadway musical coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular Disney movie is now coming to life on stage, and is planning to make a stop in Oklahoma City.

Disney’s Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will host a premier engagement at the Civic Center Music Hall in the spring of 2021.

At this point, specific performance dates have not been announced.

Season subscribers will have a first shot at purchasing tickets, once they are announced.

Frozen has quickly became the biggest musical hit of last year's Broadway season, breaking four St. James Thomas house records. It has even placed in the top 10 best-selling shows every week since opening in March.