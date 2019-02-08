× Man who cut ankle monitor considered ‘armed and dangerous’

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say that David W. McCollough cut off his ankle monitor. He has not been seen since.

McCollough, 47, was serving multiple Tulsa County sentences for burglary, car theft, assault and battery on a police officer and drug possession.

Investigators say McCollough is considered armed and dangerous, saying he has a history of being violent with police and has threatened ‘suicide by cop’ in the past.

He is described as a white man, standing 6’4″ tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has numerous tattoos including a skeleton, a grave stone, a spider, a wizard and a dragon.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 866-363-1119.