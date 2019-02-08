× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare celebrating Valentine’s Day with adoption special

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is celebrating with an adoption special.

“Furever Love” features half-price adoptions from February 9 through February 16.

From noon to 5:30 p.m. those days, all adoptable dogs and puppies will be $30.

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St.

For more information, click here or call (405)297-3100.