Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to form citizens advisory board

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – For the first time in nearly 130 years, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will meet with citizens to form an advisory board.

Officials say the board will advise the sheriff’s office on community-police relations and best practices in all aspects of the agency.

The sheriff’s office says it has worked closely with newly elected Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, whose office has been instrumental in beginning to get the process started for a citizens advisory board.

Officials say they will work closely with local community groups to help select citizens to serve on the board. All Oklahoma County residents can apply to become board members.

“We are extremely excited with the formation of this advisory board and look forward to hear what suggestions and ideas they come up

with,” said P.D. Taylor, Oklahoma County Sheriff. “I have continually stated since I was elected, I am taking the OCSO in a new direction in an effort of total transparency. The ship is turning and this board will be a tremendous asset to us and the citizens of Oklahoma County.”