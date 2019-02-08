× Oklahoma House Speaker proposes fining railroad companies for stalled trains

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s something that has happened to most drivers, but a proposed bill would fine railroad companies if stalled trains block intersections.

A high-ranking state lawmaker wants to put a stop to stalled trains at intersections.

House Speaker Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, has filed a bill that would fine railroad companies up to $10,000 if a train is stopped at an intersection for more than 10 minutes.

McCall says not only is it annoying, but it is also potentially life-threatening if first responders become stuck at a crossing.

“We had a specific incident where the child could not get to the hospital because of the railroad crossing being blocked for a long period of time,” Rep. McCall told KJRH.