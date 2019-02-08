Oklahoma woman arrested after getting fentanyl package from Mexico

TULSA, Okla. – A woman was taken into custody in Tulsa after she accepted a package from Mexico with fentanyl inside it.

United States Customs seized the package, which contained 22.3 grams of fentanyl when it came into the country. Then agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies went undercover to catch the person it was supposed to be delivered to in Tulsa.

According to FOX 23, the package was sent to “Ashlee Jones” but was delivered to Nabrai Lyons, who was going by a fake name.

Investigators searched Lyons’ home and discovered guns, tan and white powder hidden under a child’s mattress, a grinder and scales.

She was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.