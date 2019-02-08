× Organization: $65,000 funding shortfall could be detrimental to assisting homeless seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization that helps seniors and the homeless is asking for your help when it comes to a major funding shortage.

Through March 31, Sunbeam Family Services is working to raise $65,000 so it can continue to provide programs to homeless seniors in Oklahoma.

“Your support is crucial to provide hope and restore dignity for our Oklahoma seniors,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “We anticipate a shortage of $65,000 in funding to support homeless seniors through our Emergency Senior Shelter. With your help, we can continue to provide life changing services for seniors.”

Each year, the organization opens its emergency senior shelter, which is the state’s only shelter that is equipped to assist homeless seniors.

Last fiscal year, 99 homeless seniors sought shelter at the facility.

During their stay, homeless seniors receive home-cooked meals, a warm bed and weekly laundry services along with comprehensive case management, which also includes a plan to get them back on their feet. As a result, officials say 94 percent of homeless seniors who are helped by Sunbeam find a permanent place to call home.

“Your donation gives hope to our Oklahoma senior neighbors and restores their dignity,” said Priest. “Please consider making an investment in our seniors by helping close the $65,000 shortage.”