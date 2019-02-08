Police: Man dies after being hit by car near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities say a man has died after being hit by a car near a college campus.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near Second St. and Bryant.

Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department, tells News 4 that a 68-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. Although the accident occurred near the UCO campus, officials say the man is not a student.

The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by traffic investigators.

As for the pedestrian, Wagnon says he was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.