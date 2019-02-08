× Remington Park looking to hiring nearly 100 employees for upcoming quarter horse racing season

OKLAHOMA CITY – Remington Park is preparing for the upcoming live quarter horse racing season by holding a job fair.

The park says between 80 and 100 full-time and part-time positions are open, and shifts are available 24/7 to accommodate various schedules.

Available positions include bartenders, restaurant chefs and cooks, servers, camera operators, track maintenance personnel, security officers, cashiers and more.

Some employees will have the option to remain on-staff after quarter horse season, which begins Friday, March 8 and runs through Saturday, June 1.

The job fair is set for Monday, February 11 in the racing lobby from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To see a full list of available positions and download an application, click here.

Remington Park is located at 1 Remington Place, near the junction of Interstates 35 and 44.