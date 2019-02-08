× Third suspect in 2013 Alva man’s murder arrested in Colorado

ADAMS CO., Colo. – A third suspect in the 2013 murder of an Alva man was arrested in Adams County, Colorado early Friday evening.

Jeremy Hugh Scott, 33, was arrested through collaborative work by the OSBI, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama), Alabama State Probation and Parole, Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Colorado), and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force Fugitive Unit.

On Wednesday, Zachary Wilson, 28, and Timothy Dees, 28, were arrested for the same murder in Mobile, Alabama, by OSBI agents, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, United States Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

On the afternoon of June 12, 2013, 77-year-old Charles Nieman and his wife, of Alva, Oklahoma, were traveling through Boise City when they stopped at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store.

The couple was approached by a man who pointed a gun at Mr. Nieman demanding his wallet, when the man shot Mr. Nieman and then fled on foot.

The vehicle the shooter came from drove away at the same time.

Mr. Nieman died as a result of the shooting and Mrs. Nieman was uninjured in the incident.

The investigation has continued since 2013 with few leads until December 2018.

The OSBI’s newly formed Cold Case Unit began reviewing the case.

Additional laboratory analysis provided agents with a possible lead.

This led agents into several states and ultimately resulted in the arrests of Wilson, Dees, and Scott.