Two arrested, infant taken into DHS custody following drug bust at Arkansas home

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Two people were arrested and an infant is now in DHS custody after a drug bust at an Arkansas home.

On Thursday, investigators with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Smith Police and Arkansas Community Corrections, arrested Eric Dewayne Britt.

Officials say Britt was found in possession of two firearms, an ounce of methamphetamine, two ounces of ecstasy and approximately a pound of marijuana.

According to KFSM, Britt was charged with violating parole, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of firearms and endangering the welfare of a minor – first degree.

A 17-year-old female was also arrested on the same charges.

Authorities say an infant was removed from the home and is now in DHS custody. KFSM reports the teen and and Britt are parents of the infant, who is less than a year old.

In Arkansas, the age of consent is 16 years old.