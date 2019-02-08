Two Colorado men accused of using Tinder to rob unsuspecting victims at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. - Two men in Colorado have been arrested after they allegedly used a popular dating app to rob unsuspecting victims at gunpoint.

Police say, on January 29, two men were invited to an apartment complex in Colorado Springs by a woman they met on Tinder. However, when those two men arrived at the apartment, they instead met Robert Jones, 24 and Melchezedek Gordon, 19.

According to KDVR, "Jones and Gordon allegedly robbed the men at gunpoint and stole their cell phones, wallets and then stole the victim's truck."

Jones and Gordon were arrested, and police believe there may have been at least seven other victims.

"This is a very good example of the risk you can put yourself in," Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. "Crimes happen so quickly. If you're dealing with someone anonymous pay attention to them."

KDVR reports the suspects are facing nearly a dozen charges including robbery and attempted murder.

The robberies police know about happened between December and January.