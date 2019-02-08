Watch: Noah Westbrook gets major assist from Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY – Before the Oklahoma City Thunder took over the court against the Memphis Grizzlies, an adorable duo was practicing some shots.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook brought his son, Noah, onto the court before team warmups on Thursday.

Although Noah was trying play a bit of keep-away from his dad, he needed a little bit of a boost when it came to making a basket.

After trying to make a shot, baby Westbrook even took a tumble on the court before dad helped him up.

The Thunder went on to beat the Grizzlies 117-95.