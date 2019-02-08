× Wife files for divorce from wrestling coach accused of rape

OKLAHOMA CITY – The wife of a wrestling coach, who’s accused of having a sexual relationship and raping a 15-year-old girl, filed for divorce and was granted emergency custody of their young children by a judge on Friday morning.

Megan Martinez, the wife of 27-year-old Joseph Dion Martinez, was in an Oklahoma County courtroom Friday morning for an emergency custody hearing.

Martinez, a coach with Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association in Edmond, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and is facing several charges including five counts of second degree rape and a count of forcible oral sodomy.

This isn’t a first for Martinez. Back in 2012, he pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl in McIntosh County when he was 20-years-old.

He was required to register as a sex offender. However, that sentence was amended and that sex offender registration was only required for a maximum of five years.

News 4’s calls to McIntosh County prosecutors regarding why that sentence was amended remain unanswered.

“I am representing Megan Martinez in her divorce proceeding against Joseph Martinez,” Brian Putnam said at the custody hearing Friday. “It would be improper for me to comment too deeply on an ongoing investigation. However, given some of the facts and allegations that have come to light over the past couple of days, it is in the children’s best interest that they be, that Ms. Martinez, be granted emergency custody in order to ensure the safety of she and her children.”

The judge granted that request while court proceedings for her soon-to-be ex husband are pending.

We’ve contacted the Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association for comment on the employment of Martinez. They have not returned out calls.