Woman arrested for arson after allegedly targeting boyfriend with fire

DEL CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly started an apartment fire for revenge.

On Jan. 30, fire crews were called to an apartment fire near S.E. 44th and Bryant. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames and thick smoke coming out of the first and second floors of the building.

One woman had to climb out of a window to escape the blaze.

“She cut her hand. Supposedly, she knocked out a rear window and climbed out the window to get out,” said Batt. Chief Shane Williams, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Friday, Del City fire investigators and Del City police officers arrested 29-year-old Jacquelyn Sharice Talley on a charge of first-degree arson in connection to the blaze.

Authorities allege that Talley ignited some items on a downstairs patio in an attempt to target her boyfriend, who she thought was inside the apartment with other females.

The blaze quickly spread and injured several neighbors.

“The actions of Jacquelyn Talley endangered seven innocent lives of the people living in this apartment, not to mention destroying all their possessions. I would like to commend the hard work of our fire investigators here at DCFD for their thorough investigation and removing this arsonist from our community. We are very fortunate that we did not have any serious injuries or loss of lives from this intentionally set fire," said Chief Brandon Pursell, with the Del City Fire Department.

Officials say the fire caused about $215,000 worth of damage.