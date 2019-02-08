Young Oklahomans donate over 130 coats to Warmth 4 Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our In Your Corner team got a big surprise this week after a sixth grader showed up on our news 4 Studios doorstep with a special delivery.

12-year-old Zane Buxton asked his school, The Catholic School of Saint Eugene, if he could put on a coat drive and they said yes!

“Well, me and mom watch Channel 4 often and we know about all the great things you guys do, so we decided we need to pitch in,” Zane said.

He and his classmates pitched in another 132 coats.

“I mean, if there are so many coats sitting in your closet that you don't wear, it’s like there's no point in them sitting in your closet,” Zane added. “You should donate them to someone who actually be able to use them.”