Body cam shows teens arrested at local bank after officers tipped off about gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Teens taken down by police inside a local bank after the officers were tipped off by an Uber driver that one of them had a gun in his designer bag.

Tuesday afternoon, multiple officers reported to MidFirst Bank on North May Avenue.

An Uber driver dropped off his passengers, then called police.

"Three teenagers told the calling party they had a gun, they walked into the bank, said 'They were about to get popped,'" a dispatcher could be heard saying, after that first driver alerted them.

When the officers walked inside the bank, those three teens were standing at the counter.

"Any of you have a weapon?," asked the officer.

The teens said they did not, but one teen carries a designer Louis Vuitton bag.

And inside the fancy bag...

"Here's the gun. I found the gun! He was reaching for it whenever we were fighting."

That teen who was arrested kicked an officer on the way to the patrol car.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and then to a juvenile facility.