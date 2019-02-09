× Collinsville Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old man with dementia and PTSD

COLLINSVILLE, Okla- Collinsville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old man with dementia and PTSD.

Richard Chaney was last seen in Collinsville 9 A.M. Saturday.

Chaney is described as a white male, wearing a blue button up thermal jacket and a black Vietnam ball cap.

Chaney drives a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Oklahoma license plate CWB369; police believe he has a gun in his vehicle.

If you see Chaney or have any information on his whereabouts, call Collinsville Police of 911.