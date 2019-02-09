× Man arrested after stealing from metro store, leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A man is now in custody after shoplifting and leading police on a chase with a stolen vehicle in Shawnee Saturday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Geoffrey Kennedy, 31, ran a red light in front of an officer. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Kennedy initiated a chase on westbound I-40.

They set up a roadblock that Kennedy drove past. He attempted to exist I-40 to Harrah-Newalla Rd at a high rate of speed and crashed.

He took off on foot, but was later caught.

A woman in the vehicle was transferred to OKC for treatment.

Kennedy was treated and taken to Pottawatomie County Safety Center for stolen vehicle, larceny at a TJ Maxx, danger to others and a previous warrant out of OKC.