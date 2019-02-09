× Oklahoma lawmaker wants to stop commissioners from lobbying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is raising ethics questions about a county commissioner who is also a registered lobbyist.

The Oklahoman reports Rep. Jason Dunnington plans to work to amend state ethics rules to address Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey’s lobbying work.

State Ethics Commission records indicate that Calvey, a former Republican lawmaker, is a lobbyist for the anti-abortion group Oklahomans For Life, Inc.

Ethics officials say guidelines that prohibit state officers or employees from registering as lobbyists don’t apply to county officers.

The publication NonDoc first report Calvey’s two jobs.

Dunnington, an Oklahoma City Democrat, says he’ll add county officials to the lobbying ban.

Calvey told The Associated Press he is “proud and honored” to represent Oklahomans for Life but did not address potential ethical conflicts.