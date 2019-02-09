× Thunder Waive Guard Alex Abrines

Alex Abrines’ OKC Thunder career is over. Abrines was waived by the Thunder Saturday after three seasons with the franchise.

Abrines has played in just two games since December 23rd due to a personal matter. ESPN’s Royce Young reports that the move was mutual between Abrines and the Thunder so he can focus on his personal issue.

Abrines appeared in 31 games for the Thunder this season averaging just over five points and one rebound in 19 minutes per contest. The 25 year old played in 174 games for OKC over the past three seasons.

The Thunder roster now stands at 12. OKC squares off with the Rockets on the road Saturday night.