California man arrested after 9 pedestrians hit by truck on busy sidewalk

A 22-year-old California man allegedly drove his truck onto the sidewalk of a busy street, striking 9 pedestrians before hitting a tree, according to police.

Christopher Solis, of Anaheim, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury, according to a release from the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers responded at about 1:48 a.m. to a report of pedestrians who had been struck by a red Toyota Tacoma in downtown Fullerton, police said. Hundreds of people were on the sidewalk, in nearby parking lots, and outside restaurants and bars at the time.

When police arrived, they found multiple people trapped underneath the vehicle, which was smoking and had sustained serious damage to its front end. Officers and some good Samaritans lifted the vehicle enough to free the trapped pedestrians.

A total of 10 people were transported to local trauma centers with injuries, varying from moderate to life-threatening. The injured were between the ages of 18 and 49.

Three other vehicles on the street also had minor to moderate damage.