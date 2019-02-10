× Fire at vacant southeast Oklahoma City house extinguished

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the city’s southeast side.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to a house near Southeast 47th and Lindsay.

Once crews arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the back of the house.

Initially, crews had some difficulty getting access to the blaze because they had to run a hose to the back of the structure, however, the fire was quickly knocked out.

Officials say anywhere from 15 to 20 homeless stay at the house and come and go at all hours of the night.

There were no reports of any injuries.