× Kansas Powers Past the Pokes 82-72

Oklahoma State looked to do something no one had since the early 60’s. Win two times in a row in Lawrence.

OSU went blow for blow early with the Jayhawks. Lindy Waters and Cam McGriff propelled OSU early on. McGriff knocked down a three to pull OSU within one. Then Lindy Waters hit a jumper to keep KU within range. Lindy Waters would go on to hit a three with seconds left in the first half. Waters poured in 13 while battling knee tendinitis. We went to the break all square at 36.

Thomas Dziagwa hit a three early in the second half to pull OSU within three. Dizzy had 11.

OSU never flinched though. McGriff literally took a Curtis Jones miss away from Mitch Lightfoot for a massive slam. McGriff would later foul out, but led OSU with 22 points.

OSU pulled within one when Kansas made their run. A 12-0 run to be exact. Dedric Lawson and Ochai Agbaji went crazy hitting threes. Lawson ended up with 25 points. Agbaji, who had his redshirt taken off earlier in the week, poured in a career high 23 points. It helped Kansas pull away late in the second half. OSU just couldn’t match Kansas 50% shooting from the field.

Kansas handed OSU a 84-72 loss. It’s the sixth straight conference loss by the Pokes, They look to rebound Wednesday against Texas Tech. One of the top teams in the Big 12.