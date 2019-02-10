× Nighttime controlled burn has some neighbors alarmed in Luther

LUTHER, Okla. – A controlled fire spotted around 8 p.m. had some Luther residents worried Sunday evening.

The controlled burn was located at a field at the corner of Peebly and Waterloo. At least one person called 911, and Luther firefighters from the Oklahoma County side responded. However, upon arrival, they learned the property owner had gotten the proper permission from Logan County officials, where his property actually sits.

Luther Fire Department officials said residents are allowed to conduct controlled burns late at night.

They also said that even if they know there is a controlled burn going on, if someone calls 911 worried, they will still go out to check.